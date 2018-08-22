WAIGURU threatens TOM WOLF for naming her the second most corrupt person in Kenya after RUTO! I will reveal Government secrets

Wednesday August 22, 2018 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has come out guns blazing after research firm, IPSOS Synovate, led by Lead Researcher Tom Wolf, named her as the second most corrupt individual in the Kenya after Deputy President William Ruto.





Addressing the media at Kagio Town in Kirinyaga County, shortly after the report was unveiled, Waiguru vowed to sue IPSOS for tarnishing her ‘good’ name.





She rubbished the survey as political propaganda, accusing IPSOS of pushing a smear campaign against her.





“I will this say to IPSOS: Shame on you.”





“Shame on you for pushing an agenda that you know very well is political.”

“I have never been taken to court because of any matter regarding corruption.”





“So you cannot come and say that I am the most corrupt,” said Waiguru, who was accompanied by Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri and Kirinyaga MCAs.





“If they think they have any evidence on anyone on corruption.”





“There is the DPP, they can take evidence there so that action can be taken instead of coming up with propaganda and saying it is Kenyans (opinion).”





“Kenyans are not foolish,” added the visibly angry Waiguru.





She even threatened to reveal some Government secrets





Waiguru was...



