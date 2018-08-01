WAIGURU now dares the EACC, DCI and the no-nonsense DPP just after IPSOS ranked her the second most corrupt Kenyan

Sunday August 26, 2018 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is now demanding that the anti-corruption agency and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) make public the findings of investigations into an affidavit filed by Josephine Kabura that implicated her in corruption at the National Youth Service (NYS).





This comes even as after IPSOS Synovate research firm branded her as the second most corrupt Kenyan after Deputy President William Ruto.





In a letter to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO, Halakhe Waqo, Waiguru, through her legal team, says the anti-graft body’s delay in disclosing the findings has continued to cause her negative publicity, citing the recent IPSOS corruption survey report as a case in point.





“Regrettably, two and half years later, the commission is yet to communicate to our client the outcome of the investigations nor inform the members of the public on the veracity of the allegations made by Ms. Josephine Kabura.”





“As a result of the inordinate delay, our client has continued to receive negative publicity stemming from the allegations in Ms. Kabura’s affidavit culminating in a sponsored and doctored survey released by IPSOS Synovate.”





“The delay on the part of the commission has caused our client irreparable damage and lend credence to the false allegations,” said Waiguru’s legal team.



