Visitors are not welcome in Kenya anymore - UHURU’s Govt declares as it suspends issuance of work permits to foreigners

Saturday August 25, 2018 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended the issuance of work permits to foreigners effective immediately.

This was announced by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi who said that foreigners will no longer be allowed to apply for work permits while they are in Kenya.





The directive that took effect on Friday night is part of the three-month long process to streamline the Ministry’s operations.





“The first change in that process is that no one will be allowed to apply for a work permit while in Kenya.”





“If you have a job, or you have applied for a job to come to Kenya and work in a regional branch of an international company, you apply for a work permit from where you are,” Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i, said.





Matiangi urged immigration officials to be vigilant and strict.





“Arrest those who say they have applied for work permits and are waiting to get their documents.”





“Ask them to go back to their countries and wait for their work permits.”





“When they get them then they will come back,” Matiang’i added.



