VERA SIDIKA reveals her new obsession after breaking up with singer OTILE BROWN - She needs help!

Friday, August 24, 2018 - Socialite Vera Sidika has left tongues wagging after revealing her new obsession days after breaking up with singer Otile Brown.





The curvy socialite and the soulful singer were the envy of many but their much publicized love ended in a bitter heartbreak.





Vera narrated how she genuinely loved the singer and even claimed that she turned down advances from Presidents and Governors to be with him.





Taking to Instagram, Vera shared a photo of a well decorated baby room with the caption”





“Dear Future daughter…I can’t wait to get a baby girl someday so I can spoil her silly!”





Her post raised eyebrows with some cheeky guys offering to make her wish come true.





Check out the photo below and reactions.