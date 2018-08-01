Vacancies in Maua Methodist Hospital

Hospital Administrator

Maua Methodist Hospital is an agency of the Methodist Church of Kenya and serves as a regional medical center in the Maua area of Meru County.

Requirements

· Masters in Social Sciences from a recognized university or equivalent

· Degree in Business Administration.

· Minimum of eight (8) years experience gained in a progressive organization with increased level of responsibility.

· Evidence of high degree of integrity, a team player and possess excellent interpersonal communication and negotiation skills.

· Strong mentoring and coaching experience to a team within diverse levels of expertise

· Must be a computer literate.

· A Commited Christian.

Responsibilities

· Provide leadership and set objectives for the effectiveness and efficiency of the administrative services

· Upgrade and implement appropriate systems and policies, internal controls, accountability and procedures

· Promote a culture of high performance and continuous improvement that values learning and commitment to quality services.

· Play a central role in planning and strategy development for the hospital

· Maintaining the inventory for all the hospital assets and ensures scheduled maintenance of the hospital equipment.





Financial Controller

Requirements

· Master’s Degree in Accounting or Business Management

· Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

· Strong analytical and Financial skills

· Technical and functional skills in financial controlling.

· At least 5 years’ experience in a business or financial environment

· Strong mentoring and coaching experience to a team within diverse levels of expertise

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send the application attaching all the relevant testimonials and resume to the address below not later than 10th September, 2018 or send the email to mmh.recruitment@gmail.com

Human Resource Officer

Maua Methodist Hospital,

P.O. BOX 63 – 60600,