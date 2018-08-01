Vacancies by Viscar Industrial Capacity, Kenya

Solar Projects Engineer

Our client, a Leading Firm in the energy sector with operations in Africa, seeks to recruit talented, dynamic and result-oriented professionals to fill the above position.

Responsibilities

· Technically lead engineering teams on solar PV Projects

· Design and prepare solar PV Proposals in response to customer requirements

· Carrying out technical service visits and provide technical support as required

· Build relationships with strategic equipment suppliers and serve as the key contact person for partners

· Participate in Solar PV project deployment, supervision, monitoring, inspection

· Understand EA regional grid and solar PV requirements, installation standards and implementation costs

Qualifications

· The ideal candidate should hold a bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline and be a licenced solar PV technician by the ERC.

· Ability: Candidat e must have experience in solar PV Projects and using SMAPV design software.

· Skills and Knowledge: Should have computer skills i.e MS office Suites, Ms project and Autocad and possess strong relational intelligence, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, project management skills and ability to prioritise and multi task in a dynamic environment.





Brand & Marketing Internship

Viscar Industrial Capacity Limited a Knowledge based firm offering Training, Consultancy and Resourcing solutions in Engineering Technology seeks to recruit a result oriented and dynamic individual to fill the position of a brand and marketing intern.

Responsibilities

· The Marketing and Branding Intern is accountable for increasing awareness about Viscar through execution of all our marketing strategies.

· He/she must bring forth a strong arsenal of techniques and methods to promote our products, services and public image.

· The goal is to reach out to the market and cultivate the customer’s interest in our products and services in ways that strengthen our reputation and facilitate our continuous growth.

Qualifications

· The ideal candidate should hold a bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communication or a Business-related field.

· Skills and Abilities: Programming background, highly articulate with an excellent command of written English and a Creative person with an ability to conceive interesting ideas for new content.





Graphic Designer

Viscar Industrial Capacity Limited a knowledge based firm offering Training, Consultancy and Resourcing solutions in Engineering Technology seeks to recruit a result oriented and dynamic individual to fill the position of a part-time graphic designer.

Purpose of the Job

Prepares visual presentations by designing art and copy layouts.

Responsibilities

· Developing concepts, graphics and layouts for marketing purposes.

· Developing design briefs that suit Viscar’s purpose

· Planning concept by studying information and materials.

· Thinking creatively to produce new ideas and concepts and developing interactive design

· Using innovation to redefine a design brief within time and cost constraints

· Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

· Preparing rough drafts of material based on an agreed brief

· Working with a range of media softwares, including Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Dreamweaver and keeping up to date with emerging technologies

· Proofreading to produce accurate and high-quality work

· Reviewing final layouts and suggesting improvements if required

Skills and Knowledge

Graphic Design Skills, Layout Skills, Creative Services, Customer Focus, Creativity, Flexibility, Attention to Detail, Deadline-Oriented, Desktop Publishing Tools, Acute Vision, Handles Rejection

Qualifications

· Must have technical training in graphic design

· Two years progressive experience in a similar role.

· Must have laptop with installed necessary graphic design software.

How to Apply