Uproar as Kisii County Tourism CEC splashes Ksh 1 million on big booty socialite VERA SIDIKA.

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - There’s uproar after Kisii County’s Tourism CEC paid big booty Nairobi socialite Vera Sidika Ksh 1 Million to grace the County’s Miss Tourism Finals held last weekend.





The controversial socialite demanded Ksh 800,000 public appearance fee and another Ksh 200,000 for VIP transport and accommodation.





She graced the event dressed to kill in a figure hugging dress that flaunted her big derriere and curvy figure.





Men were spotted breaking their necks while ogling her famous big booty.





Kisii Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi, was spotted having the best time of his life with Vera Sidika at the event.

In this photo, you can see Maangi getting mushy with Vera Sidika while dressed like a playboy.





Vera Sidika walked away with Ksh 1 Million that day after gracing the event for a few hours and this has caused uproar in the County.



