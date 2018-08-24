UHURU‘s niece NANA GECAGA has stolen sh 1.4 billion at KICC as her brother, JOMO GECAGA, steals millions in State House

Friday August 24, 2018 - Auditor General Edward Ouko has said Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) has failed to explain Sh 1.4 billion in expenditure.

In a report forwarded to Parliament on Thursday, Ouko said KICC’s management under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece, Nana Gecaga, and CEO Fred Simiyu have failed to explain about tenders they issued amounting to Sh 1.4 billion during the World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference held in Nairobi in 2015.





The AG says the Government may have lost at least Sh1.4 billion in flawed orders for goods, works and services during the event.





Ouko says Gecaga and Simiyu handed out the 15 tenders through single sourcing while passing them as competitive through references to fictitious bids by ghost companies.





“The corporation may not have received value for money from the WTO projects through the flawed procurement process,” said Ouko.





In one particular case, Ouko says the corporation made several procurement for goods and services worth Sh70.8 million without going through competitive bidding.





“There was no evidence of any report submitted to the Public Procurement Oversight Authority for direct procurements contrary to the law,” he said.





This comes days after Kenyans learnt that Nana’s brother, Jomo, who is Uhuru’s PA, swindled businessmen millions of shillings using the President’s name.





Actually Uhuru ordered his incarceration at the State House cell until he returns the money to affected businessmen but when he refused, the President ordered that he be transferred to Kilimani Police Station.





It was there that he agreed to refund his victims money.



