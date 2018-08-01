UHURU will wish he never started the purge on corruption - Now a Jubilee MP wants him arrested for murder and land grabbing

Friday August 31, 2018 - Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to prove his intent on tackling corruption by cracking the whip on himself.





Venting on social media, Barasa dared Uhuru to surrender land which was allegedly acquired illegally by his father, Jomo Kenyatta, during his tenure.





“I embrace the fight against Corruption and I will always stand for it.





“During his tenure, former President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta used to waylay and kill their opponents especially those who used to complain about their grabbed land.”





“Lifestyle audit should start with him and Uhuru’s family because we want to know how much land his father grabbed and the process of repossessing it,” Barasa sensationally claimed.





This comes even as President Kenyatta has assured the country that he will leave no stone unturned in weeding out corruption, even if it means taking his family down.



