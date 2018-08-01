UHURU speaks for the first time over the arrest of DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU - See what he said on VoA that has shocked many

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has distanced politics from the war against graft saying it is disappointing to see politicians linking the two.





This comes after the arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu over corruption related charges in what many thought was a political witch hunt from the Jubilee administration just as President promised after the Supreme Court, in which Mwilu is a member, nullified his phony August 2017 win and ordered for a fresh Presidential election.





Speaking to Voice of America (VOA) ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Uhuru supported the ongoing high profile arrests and vowed never to stop at anything but to have those who stole public funds arrested, prosecuted and convicted for their crimes.





He warned the critics to keep politics at bay and vowed to intensify the war on corruption saying the vice has slowed down Kenya’s socioeconomic transformation.





“There is no politics in the war against corruption and I urge people not to bring in politics in this.”





“We have to fight this vice so that we stop the pilferage of public resources,” President Kenyatta said.





“Corruption destroys our economy.”





“It wastes public resources, resources that could be used to buy drugs for our hospitals, construct roads, supply electricity and other essential services that Kenyans.”





“As a leader, you must bear in mind that you are not there to enrich yourself but you are there because of your commitment to prosper the people you lead,” he added.



