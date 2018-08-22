UHURU is twice more corrupt than RAILA ODINGA and 10 times more than KALONZO - New survey by IPSOS Synovate reveals

Wednesday August 22, 2018 - A new survey by IPSOS Synovate has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is twice more corrupt than NASA leader, Raila Odinga.

The report released on Wednesday showed that 11% of Kenyans believed Uhuru was corrupt, whereas 5% considered Raila the most corrupt leader.





The report also found that only 1% of Kenyans believed Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, was also corrupt.





The report showed that 33% of Kenyans strongly believed Deputy President William Ruto was the most corrupt leader in Kenya, followed closely by Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru with 31%.





The survey further revealed 82% of Kenyans were aware of at least one graft scandal by July 2018, up from 65% in June 2016.