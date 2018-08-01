UHURU is revisiting the Judiciary just as he promised! He has started by arresting DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU – Protests GLADYS WANGA

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga, has protested the arrest of Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Philomena Mwilu, citing a possible case of political witch-hunt behind her arrest.





Speaking yesterday, Wanga warned that the arrest may be linked to the 2017 Presidential Elections in which the Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win.





She noted that Uhuru was just revisiting Judiciary just as he promised after the nullification of his win.





However, she lauded the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, for his hard work but cautioned him to be more strategic and careful when going for the big fish.





"There is no way we are going to run away from DCJ’s case looking political because of the circumstances surrounding.”





“You cannot isolate the environment in which we are operating from.”





“Kenyans have questions and this is a big test for the DPP.”





“Is it a revisit or succession within Judiciary?" Wanga posed.



