UHURU is a puppet of the West and dances to TRUMP’s tune, that is why Kenya will never be independent - JULIUS MALEMA says

Leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters party, Julius Malema, has attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta for meeting United States President Donald Trump.





On Monday, Uhuru who was accompanied by senior Kenyan Government officials met Trump at White House, where they discussed issues of trade and signed bilateral agreements that will help the two countries.





During the meeting, Uhuru and Trump signed a financial deal worth Sh 360 billion where a US company was granted a tender to construct a 500 kilometre Super Highway that will connect Nairobi to the Coastal city of Mombasa.





However, speaking on Wednesday, Malema described Uhuru as a puppet of United States.





“Kenya, of course, is a something different, I don’t think there is a total independence there… America has is got a huge interest in that arrangement of Kenya,” Malema said with regard to our politics.





“But everywhere else in the continent we need to start doing away with those things,” Malema said referring to colonial wigs won by our Judges.





