UHURU is behind my arrest & prosecution, I have been a target since we nullified his win! They even shot my driver - PHILOMENA MWILU

Friday August 31, 2018 - Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has linked President Uhuru Kenyatta to her arrest on Tuesday.





On the fateful day, Mwilu was bundled into a police car and taken to CID headquarters and questioned over corruption related offences.





She was later taken before Anti Corruption Magistrate, Lawrence Mugambi, and her case was fortunately suspended until October 22nd by the High Court.





However, in a petition signed by her lawyer, James Orengo, Mwilu blamed State House for woes facing her.





Mwilu insisted that her troubles have everything to do with the Presidential election petition in which Uhuru lost.





“Immediately following the determination of the SCOK on September 1st last year, the President made public statements issuing both explicit and implicit threats against the majority judges who decided the outcome of the presidential petition.”





“That is why I believe the impugned charges are not coincidental and appear to be part of a larger scheme to embarrass me, to expose me to ridicule and harassment," Mwilu said.





“Taken in their totality together with the frivolity of the charges now levelled against me, it is clear the impugned criminal proceedings have been commenced with an ulterior motive and are malicious,” Mwilu added.





Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to “fix the Judiciary” after the Supreme Court annulled his victory.





Mwilu was among the 3 Supreme Court judges that annulled Kenyatta’s victory.



