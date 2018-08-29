UHURU is alone in fighting corruption – RAILA ODINGA abandons and joins other hyenas in raping Kenya and fleecing it dry

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is alone in fighting corruption after his political competitor, Raila Odinga, abandoned him and started defending corrupt tycoons like Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.





Moments after Mwilu’s arrest on Tuesday, NASA leader, Raila Odinga dispatched a team of lawyers led by Siaya Senator James Orengo in defending the corrupt DCJ.





They were then joined by NASA’s second in command, Kalonzo Musyoka.





On Wednesday, Uhuru’s corruption fight also suffered a blow after High Court blocked the prosecution of Mwilu saying there are Constitution provisions that needed to be followed before arresting the senior Judge.





Uhuru has severally warned politicians against politicising the war on corruption saying corrupt people have no tribe, religion or brothers and they only belong to jail.





“Corruption has no tribe. You stole and you stole alone, you carry the cross alone,” Uhuru said.





Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka was the latest addition of senior lawyers who trooped to Milimani Law Courts defending Mwilu but Kenyans say it is because she comes from the Kamba community.



