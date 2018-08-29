UHURU furious with the Judiciary! They only know how to deal with drivers, touts and hawkers - Judiciary is a brothel of corruption

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is not happy with how the Judiciary is handling the corruption case facing Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.





On Wednesday, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita blocked the State from prosecuting Mwilu saying it ignored constitution provisions when arresting the senior Judge over graft.





But Uhuru who had just returned from hthe United States was not impressed by how the Judiciary is handling the corruption case.





According to a source who requested anonymity, Uhuru said the Judiciary is one of the major obstacles in fighting graft in the country.





He said Judges and Magistrates are showing open bias in handling the cases and wondered why Chief Justice David Maraga is entertaining his crooked men and women.





“The president is furious with the Judiciary, he is currently alone because NASA alliance under the leadership of Raila Odinga has taken sides of the corrupt,” the source said.





NASA principal, Kalonzo Musyoka and lawyer, James Orengo, are leading a battery of lawyers in defending corrupt Mwilu.



