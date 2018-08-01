UHURU finally grants Nyeri its wish after meeting with leaders at Sagana State Lodge - See what he will do to them

Friday August 24, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised to complete all stalled projects in Nyeri County after meeting with the County leadership at State House, Nairobi.

This was revealed by leaders who attended the private State Lodge meeting on Tuesday.





According to some leaders, Uhuru assured the County of his support for ongoing projects, including those that are behind schedule.





Besides, the meeting focused on how to foster a good working relationship between the County and Uhuru's Government.





"We discussed universal healthcare, which is one of the Big Four agenda items.”





“As one of the four Counties to pilot it, we briefed the President on our preparedness to roll out the programme," said Nyeri Governor Kahiga Mutahi.





However, during the meeting, no politics was discussed as the leaders centered their discussions on development.





"We went to the meeting specifically to discuss key development projects and to support each other's priority projects in individual constituencies," said Ngunjiri Wambugu, the Nyeri Town MP.



