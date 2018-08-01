UHURU awards RAILA’s wife, IDA, with the highest State honour 6 months after handshake with her husband - RUTO will collapse

Thursday August 23, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Idah Odinga, with a prestigious State award on Thursday.

Uhuru conferred Idah with an Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H) which is divided into three classes depending on their seniority, with mama Idah coming in the second class after Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (C.G.H).





She was awarded at State House during the launch of Kenyan politician, advocate and women human’s rights activist, Phoebe Asiyo's memoir, in an event dubbed trailblazers.





Uhuru recognised Idah for supporting political leadership in the country, being a prominent entrepreneur and an educator.





She was also recognised as one of the trailblazers who had cut a niche in the country for other women.





Among those who witnessed the event was her Idah’s loving husband, Raila Odinga, who on March 9th surprised the nation by joining Uhuru’s Government through the now famous handshake, and his political nemesis - Deputy President William Ruto.



