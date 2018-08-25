Ugandan COPS have been camping outside the home of an activist and here’s the shitty food MUSEVENI is giving them (PHOTOs)

Friday, August 25, 2018 - A fiery and renowned Ugandan activist who has been organizing demos to demand for the release of Bobi Wine has mocked cops who have been camping outside her house to intimidate her.

She photographed them eating shitty food that was brought in buckets saying,





“You sleep outside someone's gate, you did not take breakfast.





Past 3pm, you are served with posho and dry beans. At the end of the month you are paid 200.000. Which kind of job is this?

Happening here at my home.





MUSEVENI MUST GO.”

See the photos in the next page



