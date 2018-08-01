Loading...

Ugandan army captured torturing journalists covering #FreeBobiWine demos using pliers (PHOTOs)

, 10:02

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - There are frequent demos in Uganda after controversial opposition MP Bobi Wine was arrested.

Ugandans are engaging in running battles with army and cops as they demand for the release of Bobi Wine.

The army officers are unleashing terror on anyone they come across, including journalists.

These army officers were captured on camera torturing journalists using pliers.

Check out these photos.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...

Today’s free tips on 8 football matches where you can make over sh 6000 from just a sh300 stake.

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 -  Our tips have over 90% success rate if you have not noticed and from today’s selected matches, you can mak...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno