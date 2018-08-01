Loading...

Uganda is a banana republic, See what COPs did at KIZZA BESIGYE’s home (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, August 23, 2018 – Uganda’s opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, was humiliated by the Government after c0ps were sent to barricade his home.
Their intention was to prevent him from going to the Military Court where Bobi Wine was taken to face treason charges.

Besigye shared photos saying, 

“Every way out of my home is barricaded since very early today.

The intention is to deny us freedom to move and to be at the Military Court where MP Robert Kyagulanyi is to be produced this morning.

The struggle for freedom and sovereignty won't be blocked! Museveni Must Go.”

