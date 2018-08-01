Loading...

Uganda Army release first video of MUSEVENI’s headache, BOBI WINE, from detention (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) have released a first video of opposition MP, Robert Kyagulanyi better known as Bobi Wine.

This is the first public image of the youthful MP who was arrested last week.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is under pressure to release the youthful MP following global condemnation.

From the short clip (8 seconds long) Bobi Wine is seen wearing a red prison uniform and slippers, smiling.

His arrest sparked widespread protests in Uganda

Watch the video below.

