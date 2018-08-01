Traffic Cops along Thika Road assault a WOMAN after she recorded them taking a bribe, they mishandled her like a dog (VIDEO)Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 09:56
- Rogue traffic cops in Thika unleashed terror on a woman after they caught her recording them while they were soliciting for a bribe from a boda boda rider.
The cops assaulted the woman and threw her to the police car like a sack of potatoes.
An eyewitness who saw the scuffle shared a video saying,
“Kindly share this video widely until it reaches the DPP......This happened this morning on Thikah Road....The lady was recording the corps harassing a boda boda guy to get a bribe from him,they spotted her and this is what followed thereafter...... What a shame if this is the kind of Policemen and women we are having in our society..... They should be fired and replaced with people who are willing to make a change in the society.....No Corruption!
The Kenyan DAILY POST