Today’s free tips on 13 football matches where you can make over sh10,000 from just Sh300 stake.Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Sponsored, Sports 09:09
Sunday, August 19, 2018 - Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their likely outcomes.
Most people make good money from our tips and if you have noticed we get most of our calls spot on.
This is a great opportunity to make good money and below are our well researched tips for 13 matches played today.
Register here>>>> and play
ENP (15:30) MANCHESTER CITY V HUDDERSFIELD -1 and over 1.5
NL1 (15:30) FEYENOORD V EXCELSIOR -1 and over 2.5
ENP (18:00) BRIHTON V MAN UNITED – XX or 2 and over 2.5
AT1 (18:00) AUSTRIA WIEN V ADMIRA WACKER -1
Register here>>>> and play
AT1 (STURM GRAZ V ALTACH -1
SE1 (18:30) DJURGARDEN V KALMAR -1
SE1 (18:30) HELSINGBORG V LANDSKRONA -1
DK1 (19:00) BRONDBY V ESBJERG -1
RU1 (19:00) ZENIT V URAL -1
Register here>>>> and play
IT1 (21:30) AC MILAN V GENOA -1
TR1 (21:45) GALATASARAY V GOZTEPE -1
US1 (23:00) ATLANTA V COLUMBUS -1 and GG
ES1 (23:15) REAL MADRID V GETAFE – OVER 2.5
Good Luck. You can also make a few coins on these games via Betway Kenya, just Go
here>>>>