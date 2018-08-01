Today’s free tips on 12 football matches where you can make over Sh8,000 from just a Sh200 stake.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Sponsored, Sports 04:40
Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - Several League Cup matches will be played today and we have selected 9 matches where you can make good money.
There are also three Champions League ties lined up tonight and they have awesome odds too.
This is a great opportunity to make some cash and if you have not noticed, we normally get our calls spot on.
Check the tips below.
ENL (21:45) BLACKBURN V LINCOLN -1
ENL (21:45) BOURNEMOUTH V MILTON -1
ENL (21:45) BRENTFORD V CHELTERNHAM -1
ENL (21:45) FULHAM V EXTER -1 and over 2.5
ENL (21:45) LEEDS V PRESTON -1
ENL (21:45) LEICESTER V FLEETWOOD -1 and over 2.5
ENL (21:45) MIDDLESBROUGH V ROCHDAL -1
ENL (21:45) WEST BROM V MANSFIELS -1
ECL (22:00) AEK ATHENS V MOL VIDI -1
ECL (22:00) DYNAMO KIEV V AJAX –GG
ECL (22:00) DINAMO ZAGREB V YOUNG BOYS -1
GOOD LUCK.