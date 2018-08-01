Loading...

Today’s free tips on 10 football matches where you can make over sh 9000 from just a sh300 stake.

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - We have carefully selected 10 matches played today where you can make over sh9000 from just sh300 stake.

Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game and if you have not noticed, our tips have more than 90% accuracy.

Check out the tips below.

NO2 (17:00) MJONDALEN V ASANE-1 and over 2.5

EN1 (21:45) CHARLTON V PETERBOROUGH –GG

EN1 (21:45) OXFORD V ACCRINGTON -1X OR GG

EN1 (21:45) PLYMOUTH V WYCOMBE -1

EN1 (21:45) SWANSEA V LEEDS -GG

EN1 (21:45) ROCHALE V BARNSLEY –GG

EN2 (21:5) DERBY V IPSWICH - 1

ECL (22:00) BATE BORISOV V PSV EINDHOVEN –UNDER 3.5

ECL (22:00) BENFICA V PAOK -1

ECL (22:00) RED STAR V SALZBURG -1X

Good Luck

   

