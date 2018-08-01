Today’s free tips 10 football matches with over 90% success rate - Make good money here.

, , , , , , , , 04:47


Thursday, August 30, 2018 - Several Europa League qualification matches will be played today which is a great opportunity to make good money.

We have carefully selected 1o matches where you can easily make over Sh8,000 from just a sh200 stake Go here>>>

If you have not noticed, our tips have a more than 90% accuracy rate but it’s advisable you don’t put a multi-bet of more than five games - divide them into two.

Check out the tips below. Go here>>>

EEL (19:30) FC Koebenhavn v Atalanta –x2

EEL (19:30) RasenBallsport Leipzig v Zorya -1 and over 2.5

EEL (20:00) Ludogorets Razgrad v Torpedo Kutaisi -1

EEL (20:00) Maccabi Tel Aviv v Sarpsborg 08 -1 Go here>>>

EEL (21:00) Besiktas v Partizan Beograd-1

EEL (21:15) KF Shkendija v Rosenborg-GG

EEL (21:45) Bordeaux v Gent-1 Go here>>>

EEL (21:45) Burnley v Olympiacos-1

EEL (22:00) Celtic v Suduva -1 and over 2.5

EEL (22:15) Sevilla v Sigma Olomouc-1 and over 2.5

GOOD LUCK and get this 100% BONUS 

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips 10 football matches with over 90% success rate - Make good money here.

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - Several Europa League qualification matches will be played today which is a great opportunity to make good m...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno