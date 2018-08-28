Those politicians meeting DANIEL arap MOI are thieves, murderers, rapists and dictators –MIGUNA asserts after JOHO’s meeting

Tuesday August 28, 2018 - Self declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has slammed politicians who are meeting retired President Daniel Arap Moi.





Over the last three months, NASA politicians led by NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, have met Moi at his Kabarak home.





Joho was the last to visit Moi on Saturday as he sought political blessings from the country's second President.





However, according to Miguna anyone who meets with a thief is a thief as well.





“Meeting Daniel Arap Moi is not an expression of a progressive political ideology. It is an indication of political bankruptcy and represents and encapsulates everything wrong with Kenya: looting, land grabbing, repression, mediocrity and tribalism," Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.





"Anyone who meets with and conspires with a horrible thief, murderer and dictator like Moi is also a thief and dictator," Miguna added.



