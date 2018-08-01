This video of UK Prime Minister, THERESA MAY, showing off her dancing moves will leave you in stitches (VIDEO)

This video of UK Prime Minster, Theresa May, showing off her dance moves or lack thereof in South Africa has created a buzz on the internet.





The 61-year old joined school kids in Cape Town for a jig as she kicked off her three day visit to Africa that will see her visit Nigeria and Kenya.





May aims to deepen economic and trade ties with growing African economies ahead of Britain leaving the EU in 2019.





Watch the hilarious video below.





Theresa May dances like she’s had her freedom of movement surgically removed pic.twitter.com/PaiSEtcRE9 August 28, 2018