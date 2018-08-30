This traffic cop refused to take a bribe from a matatu driver along Thika Road! Sitaki hongo mimi” (VIDEO).

, , , , , 06:09

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - This traffic cop was caught on camera refusing to take a bribe from a matatu driver along Thika Road.

A video going round on social media shows the matatu driver handing over some notes to the cop to bribe him after he was found committing a traffic offence but the no-nonsense cop throws away the notes.

It seems this cop is in the frontline in the fight against corrupti0n.

Check out this video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

  1. Anonymous
    30 August 2018 at 07:19

    He should have helped the effort a lot if he would have arrested the sob on the spot and charged him for the traffic infraction and attempting to bribe a police officer. That would have gone a long way in sending the right message to the industry that is the bedrock of traffic police impunity on our roads. Rejecting the bribe is a good start though and i loud the cop. Next time go the whole nine yards.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips 10 football matches with over 90% success rate - Make good money here.

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - Several Europa League qualification matches will be played today which is a great opportunity to make good m...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno