This slay queen leaves Kenyan men begging for more, Don’t you like what you see (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos 08:57
Monday, August 27, 2018 - This petite slay queen has excited Kenyan men after she splashed some nice photos displaying her goodies.
Although she is not famous, she has what it takes to be the next top model in Kenya.
She has the figure, looks and the poses.
Check out some of her photos in the next page and feel free to comment on what you see.
Page 1 2