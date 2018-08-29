This SEXY Kenyan Slay Queen called EVA NICOLE is not giving men space to breathe on Instagram (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos 09:24
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - This Kenyan slay queen called Eva Nicole is setting Instagram on fire with juicy photos of her assets.
She is a “yellow yellow” beauty with stunning beauty and curvy body .
Her view from the front to the back is on point.
Check out some of photos in the next page and if you want to see more of her goodies, follow her here>>>>
See here in the next page