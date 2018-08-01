This PHOTO is going viral on social media for obvious reasons - You need to see it (LOOK)

, , , 11:54


Saturday, 25 August 2018 - They say a picture is worth a thousand words but some are worth more like this viral photo.

The photo captures a guy working on his lawn oblivious to what is happening just a few meters behind him.

Not even the police sirens and chaos could distract him from his job.

He’s teaching so many people what it means to mind one’s business.

This guy is a legend.

Check out the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips 17 matches played on Saturday where you can make good money - Our tips have 90% success rate

Friday, August 24, 2018 -  Several matches are lined up on Saturday world over and we have selected 15 matches where you can make good mon...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno