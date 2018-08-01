This Mzungu guy speaks better Swahili than most Nairobians after a brief stay in Kenya - Just Wow! (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 08:32
This Mzungu guy narrating his brief stay in Kenya in fluent Swahili has wowed many.
The American citizen is so at home with Swahili you would think he was born and raised in Mombasa or Tanzania.
This is a challenge to Kenyans especially Nairobians who cannot string two words together in Kiswahili sanifu.
Watch the video below.
