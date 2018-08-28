This matatu driver in Bomet was beaten by a Cop and his teeth knocked out after he refused to give him bribe (PHOTO)

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - A matatu driver in Bomet is nursing injuries after he was beaten by a cop for refusing to give him a bribe.

The rogue cop hit the driver with a pistol and tore his clothes during the scuffle.

According to the driver, four cops approached him and demanded for “lunch” as he waited for passengers to pay fare.

“I told them I did not have money since I was waiting for money.”

“They grabbed me and started searching my pockets.”

“I tried to resist.”

“One of them who had a pistol said I was rude and hit me on the jaw," the driver said.

When he fell down, one of the cops removed Ksh 40,000 from his pocket and vanished.

Here’s a photo of the driver who was assaulted by the cop.
