This latest fashion trend for LADIES has left tongues wagging - LADIES would you rock this (VIDEO)

Friday, August 24, 2018 - A new style of jeans for ladies has cracked into the fashion scene and it is men who are excited about it more than ladies.

Basically, the jeans has a zipper from behind giving an easy access when in the mood for a quick one.

As expected, freaks are already hailing this invention as the best thing after sliced bread.

Ladies can you rock one?

Watch the video below

Credit: @Tunde Ednut

