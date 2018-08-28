This is what Lawyer DONALD KIPKORI has said about the arrest of DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU! Every thief should be afraid

Tuesday August 28, 2018 - Flamboyant lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has shared his thoughts on the arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu on Tuesday morning.





Mwilu, who is also the Deputy President of the Supreme Court was picked outside her office at the Supreme Court Building and taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.





Mwilu was arrested in connection with abuse of office, tax evasion and receiving bribes that saw the collapse of Imperial Bank in 2015.





However, commenting on Twitter after the arrest, Kipkorir said every thief of public money should be afraid of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





“Arrest of Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu, one who has Security Of Tenure, On allegation of bribe of paltry Kshs. 12m, signals a new phase by President Uhuru Kenyatta in consolidating his legacy ... Those who have stolen from the Public or received bribes: Be Afraid, Very Afraid!," Kipkorir said.



