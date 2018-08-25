This is the SEXY LADY warming ABABU NAWAMBA’s bed after he dumped his wife PRISCAH (PHOTOs)

Saturday, August 25, 2018 -

Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba seems to have moved on after falling out with his wife, Priscah Mwaro, and is currently staying with a beauty queen by the name Paula Ann.

Paula is a former Miss Tourism Busia County.





Ababu’s marriage with Priscah hit a dead end last year with Priscah accusing him of cruelty and infidelity.





It was also widely reported that Ababu had been sleeping with Priscah’s relatives and young college ladies at his residence in Nairobi.





It appears, the former Budalangi MP has settled on Paula who is a student at the Technical University of Mombasa.





Ababu has been spotted out and about with the lass and he’s fallen head over heels for her.





Check out the photos in the next page



