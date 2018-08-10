This hot video is going viral on social media for obvious reasons - Do see anything wrong here? (WATCH)

- This video is going viral on social media eliciting mixed reactions from different quarters.





The short clip shows a man applying oil on a curvy sexy lady who is probably an actress before going on set.





Some people reckon that this is wrong for a guy to be tasked with this responsibility.





Others see nothing wrong as long as the guy is a professional which he is from the video.





Some men reckon this guy has the best job in the world while others admit they would find it hard to control their thirst if they were in his shoes.





Watch the video below.







