This drunk AP was staggering in broad-daylight, See how he mishandled his G3 rifle (PHOTOs).

11:52

Monday, August 20, 2018 - This rogue AP officer was caught on camera staggering in broad-daylight after taking too many for the road.

Alcoholism is a major problem in the disciplined force.

Most Kenyan cops are paid poorly by the Government while others are mistreated by their seniors, leading to stress and that’s why they find solace in cheap drinking dens

Just see how the drunk AP officer was mishandling his G3 rifle.

Here are the photos.

