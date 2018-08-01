This car was spotted on a Kenyan road, this is a classic (See PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Photos 10:16
CONTACT DAILY POST: Email us with any questions, advertisement inquiries, tips, stories you want covered, photos you want posted or any other topic of interest to
bloggeradmin@kenyan-post.com
Friday, August 24, 2018 - Several matches are lined up on Saturday world over and we have selected 15 matches where you can make good mon...
2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno