This car was spotted on a Kenyan road, this is a classic (See PHOTO)

, , , 10:16


   

Leave a Comment

loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips 17 matches played on Saturday where you can make good money - Our tips have 90% success rate

Friday, August 24, 2018 -  Several matches are lined up on Saturday world over and we have selected 15 matches where you can make good mon...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno