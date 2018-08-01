This boy’s reaction after meeting his football idol LIONEL MESSI will melt your heart (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 14:28
This boy’s reaction after he came face to face with his football idol, Lionel Messi, will melt your heart.
The Argentine prodigy was signing autographs for a bunch of excited kids when the boy broke into tears after Messi signed his shirt.
Messi was kind enough to pose for a photo with the youngster who was overwhelmed with emotion.
The heart-warming video was shared on social media by Barcelona with the caption:
“Goosebumps. When you are overcome with emotion seeing your idol. We love Messi.”
Watch the video below.
Goosebumps 😭😭😭 When you are overcome with emotion seeing your idol...— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 26, 2018
We ❤ #Messi pic.twitter.com/qxqKWVJ5Sh
