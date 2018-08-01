This boy’s reaction after meeting his football idol LIONEL MESSI will melt your heart (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - This boy’s reaction after he came face to face with his football idol, Lionel Messi, will melt your heart.

The Argentine prodigy was signing autographs for a bunch of excited kids when the boy broke into tears after Messi signed his shirt.

Messi was kind enough to pose for a photo with the youngster who was overwhelmed with emotion.

The heart-warming video was shared on social media by Barcelona with the caption:

“Goosebumps. When you are overcome with emotion seeing your idol. We love Messi.”

Watch the video below.

