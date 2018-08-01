This beautiful Slay Queen was caught on camera stealing at a wedding reception, Here is the VIDEO.

Saturday, August 25, 2018 - This beautiful slay queen was caught on camera stealing at a wedding reception.

In this video that is going round on social media, the slay queen is seen stealing drinks and stuffing them into her handbag.

She then pretends that nothing is happening after stuffing the stolen drinks inside her handbag.

