This beautiful LADY claims she’s 50-years old but nobody believes her - She looks like a teenager (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 09:36
Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - This beautiful lady is celebrating her 50th birthday but nobody believes it because she looks like a teenager.
The little known lass took to twitter to share photos from her 50th birthday celebration with the caption:
“I make 50 look so good”
Well, she must be drinking from the fountain of youth.
Check out photos in the next page and reaction
Page 1 2