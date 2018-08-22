Loading...

This beautiful LADY can’t hide her delight after her girlfriend proposed to her (PHOTOs +VIDEO)

, , , 09:00


Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - This beautiful lady has taken to social media to share her joy after her girlfriend proposed to her in a romantic setting at the beach.

“My girlfriend made me the happiest girl in the world today. I’m actually still in shock.” She captioned the photos. 

The Lady is South African where LGBT community enjoys same rights as other people.

Her post has gone viral online with some ladies touting men to up their game now that they face completion from ladies.

Check out the photos and video in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...

Today’s free tips on 8 football matches where you can make over sh 6000 from just a sh300 stake.

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 -  Our tips have over 90% success rate if you have not noticed and from today’s selected matches, you can mak...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno