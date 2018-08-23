These PHOTOs of a SEXY mother pulling crazy yoga poses while nursing will drop your jaws (PHOTOs)

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - This 31-year old lady by the name Carlee Benear from Texas is going viral online after she was pictured breastfeeding her two-year-old daughter and doing yoga at the same time.

Explaining why she breastfeeds her daughter while doing yoga, she said:





“Holding poses and breathing while nursing helps me connect with my body and be more present.'





“Anything can be challenging if you let your mind get in the way.”





“I think that's one of the things breastfeeding yoga has helped me move past and it's helped me to believe in myself again.





“Staying in poses is big in yoga as it helps you be in your body and connect with your body during the ups and downs of breastfeeding.'





