THERESA MAY spoils the party for RUTO and his corrupt friends as she vows to do the unthinkable - See what he promised UHURU in State House

Thursday August 30, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war against corruption has received a major boost after visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to support him to the fullest.





In an agreement signed between Uhuru and May at State House on Thursday, the British PM vowed to repatriate all proceeds of crime stashed away in all its jurisdictions.





Besides the repatriation of the proceeds of corruption, May’s Government will support efforts to prosecute and conclude all major corruption cases in the country.





“We welcome your commitment and drive to fight corruption.”





“We stand with you.”





“Whatever is held in the UK will be returned to build Kenya,” said the British MP.





Uhuru vowed never to turn back in the fight against corruption promising to arrest anyone and everyone who is involved in the graft.





“There is no turning back in Kenya on this agenda.”





“Fighting corruption is an important aspect for my legacy besides the Big 4 agenda,” Uhuru said.



