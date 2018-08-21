The touts of this matatu, KCG 430 P, threw a passenger out when the bus was moving and injured him (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - The touts of this matatu, KCG 430P, which belongs to Kacose Sacco, threw one of the passengers out when the bus was moving after a disagreement and injured him.





They then drove away as if nothing happened.





The passenger was badly injured after the heinous act and the matatu is still operating even after the incident was reported to the police.





Check out the injuries that the passenger sustained in the next page



