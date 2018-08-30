The tough question BONI KHALWALE has asked CJ MARAGA over the arrest of DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - The arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has continued to illicit mixed reactions on social media.





Mwilu was arrested on Tuesday over corruption related offenses and abuse of office.





However, former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, reads ill motive in the manner she was arrested and has asked Chief Justice David Maraga to explain why she was swiftly arraigned in court.





Khalwale points out the fact that other Supreme Court Judges who have been accused of the same crimes before went through the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) unlike Mwilu’s case.





“ JOKES ASIDE! When Nancy Baraza was accused of abuse of office, when Justice Tunoi faced bribery accusations, their matters were processed through the Judicial Service Commission. CJ Maraga must now disclose why the same standard was not applied in DCJ Philomena Mwilu’s case, ” Khalwale wrote on twitter





While many echoed Khalwale’s sentiments, NARC Kenyan leader, Martha Khalwale, disagreed.





