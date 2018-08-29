The strange and funny behaviours of this Kalenjin MP who worships RUTO and thinks he is a god, Watch these 2 VIDEOS

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - Ainabkoi Member of Parliament, William Chepkut,  who nearly worships Deputy President, William Ruto, is a funny man with strange behaviors.

These two videos show how Chepkut behaves like an illiterate man despite being a Honourable Member of Parliament.

In one of the videos that has gone viral , he is seen rushing to welcome Deputy President the moment he came out of his chopper and then he bowed down when greeting him as if he had come into contact with a god.

In this other video, Chepkut was captured on camera trying to retrieve bundles of cash that he had stashed in his torn tracksuit during a harambee.

The seemingly illiterate MP had a hard time trying to…

